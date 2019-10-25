Nebraska Gov. Picketts appoints new judge for Sixth Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Bryan C. Meismer, of Fremont, to the District Court of the Sixth Judicial District.

Meismer, 45, most recently served as the Public Defender for Bulter and Colfax counties.

He handled all the manner of felony and misdemeanor offenses and also represented defendants in Child Support Enforcement matters, such as Paternity and Civil Contempt.

Meismer was also an associate attorney with Register Law Office in Fremont from 2002 to 2018.

His practice included civil litigation primarily in District Court, namely Dissolution and Modifications actions and Personal Injury Litigation.

Meismer has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Karney and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law.

He is filling the vacancy seat on the District Court from the resignation of Judge Paul J. Vaughan.

The primary office location of Judge Meismer will be in either Dakota City, Ponca, or Hartington, Nebraska, at his option.

He will regularly sit in the Dakota, Dixon, and Cedar Counties, and elsewhere as circumstances may require him.

This will provide the maximum service to all areas of the judicial district that Judge Meismer will serve.

