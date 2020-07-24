Nebraska got lethal injection drugs from Omaha-area pharmacy

by: GRANT SCHULTE Associated Press

FILE – This July 7, 2010, file photo shows Nebraska’s lethal injection chamber at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. The owner of a pharmacy that provided drugs to Nebraska for use in a 2018 execution is expressing remorse for making the sale, but acknowledging that he knew that prison officials wanted them for a lethal injection. (AP Photo/Nate Jenkins, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a pharmacy that provided drugs to Nebraska for use in a 2018 execution is expressing remorse for making the sale, but acknowledging that he knew that prison officials wanted them for a lethal injection.

Public records released late Thursday show that Community Pharmacy Services, a pharmacy in Gretna, Nebraska, agreed to sell the drugs to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services for two payments totaling $10,500.

State officials had refused to identify their supplier until the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled in May that they cannot withhold that information.

