Nebraska Game and Parks to offer online hunting workshops

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Game and Parks will host online “Hunting Happy Hour” workshops starting September 22.

According to a release, the workshops will be interactive Zoom-based sessions that cover everything from basic hunting to waterfowl hunting, upland bird hunting, and big game hunting with a bow, firearm, and muzzleloader.

The 60-minute workshops offer help to adults with little to no hunting experience and are interested in learning.

Only 25 people are allowed to register for each session. If you would like to register or learn more about the workshops offered, click here.

