Nebraska Game and Parks to continue re-opening facilities, activities, amenities

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Several facilities, activities, and amenities in state parks and recreation areas across Nebraska will continue to be reopened according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

The continued re-openings include:

Most Nebraska state park swimming pools, aquatic centers, and the Platte River State Park spray park will reopen July 4. Pools will reopen under limited hours and operate at a reduced capacity. Hours and operations for state park pools can be found here . The swimming pool at Niobrara State Park will remain closed. The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will open later.

. The swimming pool at Niobrara State Park will remain closed. The floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area will open later. Select state park service centers will reopen to the public on July 1 for customer service, information, and permit sales.

On July 4, the paddleboats at Mahoney and Platte River state parks will reopen, as well as the Town Marina concessions and miniature golf at Mahoney.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Outdoor Education Center in Lincoln will reopen July 6. The Wildcat Hills Shooting Range will reopen July 1 and the archery range in the Eric Wiebe Shooting Complex at Ponca State Park continues to be open.

The Wildcat Hills Nature Center, Schramm Education Center, Water Interpretive Center at Lake McConaughy, and Missouri National Recreational River Interpretive Center at Ponca State Park will reopen July 6.

State historical park interpretive centers will also reopen July 6. While the historical parks will be open, some facilities may remain closed, including the Buffalo Bill Ranch House, Bowring Ranch House, and Fort Hartsuff visitors’ center.

For a list of all services and facilities reopening on July 6, click here.

Game and Parks will begin hosting some educational and naturalist programs on a limited basis. To schedule events, contact the park or check the outdoor calendar by clicking here.

Visitors to offices, interpretive centers, education centers, nature centers, and indoor events are temporarily required to wear a face mask.

Nebraska Game and Parks is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis.

For more information, or to purchase a park entry permit, click here. To find park contact information, click here.

Latest Stories