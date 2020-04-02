Nebraska Game and Parks to close overnight camping until May

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – In a proactive effort to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is prohibiting overnight camping at state parks, recreation areas, and wildlife management areas from April 6 through May 8, with a possible extension.

The closure of state park area lodging and cabins will also be extended through May 8.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recommends travelers coming or returning to Nebraska from out-of-state should limit public interactions, practice strict social distancing, self-monitor for symptoms, and self-quarantine for 14 days, if possible.

State parks and recreation areas will remain open for day use so people can enjoy outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, biking, and wildlife viewing while maintaining proper pyhsical distancing of at least 6 feet.

A limited number of bathrooms will remain open for use and will be disinfected regularly using the CDC protocols.

The closures were based on national recomendations from the CDC. Other cities and states across the United States are also taking similar measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Games and Parks said their top priority is the health and well-being of the public and its staff.

Refunds will be given to those who have prepaid camping fees.

The camping closure will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.

Those who continue to enjoy outdoor recreation should continue to follow the CDC guidelines and stay hope if they are feeling sick or unwell.

Likewise, those who have knowingly been exposed to a sick individual or are coming from any area of community spread of the virus should self-isolate and monitor for symptoms.

People should also avoid crowds, strictly follow the ten-person-limit guideline, and bring supplies from home like food and hygiene products, disinfecting wipes and hand sanatizer.

For a list of all Game and Park cancellations, postponements, and closures click here.

For more details information about how virus cancellations may affect customers, check out the FAQ page here or use the contact form here.

