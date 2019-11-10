Nebraska Game and Parks to check carcasses for deer disease

** FILE ** Two male fallow deer look up from their grazing at a farm in Barre Town, Vt., Aug. 9, 1999. The state will require testing of captive deer carcasses to help prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease. A legislative committee approved the rule Thursday, July 28, 2005. The new regulations allow the secretary of agriculture and commissioner of health to require that slaughtered animals be tested before their meat can be sold. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to sample deer carcasses for chronic wasting disease during the coming firearm season, Nov. 16-24.

The state wants to assess the spread and prevalence of the disease.

Samples will be taken at check stations in northeast, central and northwest Nebraska. Game and Parks will accept voluntary samples from any hunter who kills an elk.

Chronic Wasting Disease affects deer and elk and is always fatal. No human cases have ever been recorded.

The disease was first discovered in Nebraska in 2000 in Kimball County. It’s been found in 42 Nebraska counties, but no deer population declines attributable to the disease have been identified.