NEBRASKA (KCAU) — Hunters anticipating the upcoming deer season may want to get a head start on applying for Nebraska permits. Officials say that a severe decline in deer harvest has resulted in a limited supply of tags.

According to a release from Nebraska Game and Parks, the 2022 deer harvest was down 11% statewide from 2021, and down 22% from 2020. This resulted in a reduced permit quota for the upcoming deer seasons.

Overall, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reduced the November Firearm permits for hunters by 5.9% and Antlerless Only Season Choice permits by 7.4%

Additional changes include a limit of 10,000 deer permits for nonresidents. The release noted that nonresidents will also be limited to 15% of the available November FIrearm permits in the following units:

Frenchman Mule Deer Conservation Area

Platte MDCA

Pine Ridge MDCA

Upper Platte

Sandhills

Plains

Calamus West

According to the release, the statewide archery permit quota for nonresidents has also been reduced to 3,000 and will not be valid for mule deer in the MDCA. Nonresident archers who wish to hunt for mule deer in an MDCA must use a Buffalo, Frenchman, Pine Ridge, Platte, or Republican MD MDCA permit.

Additionally, the statewide muzzleloader quota has been reduced to 1,000, and MDCA restrictions still apply.

Whitetail harvest numbers declined due to outbreaks of the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) throughout the state. Mule deer harvest has also rapidly declined to near-record levels in recent years, according to the release.

Additional information and permit application processes can be found here.