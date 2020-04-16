Nebraska Game and Parks launches camping at home campaign

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Games and Parks Commission is encouraging camping enthusiasts to create a family, fun camping adventure in their own home or backyard during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nebraska Game and Parks Commission knows that camping is one of many people’s favorite activities, and we want to encourage you to create memories with your family during this time by doing some of your favorite things at home,” Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson said.

Until overnight camping in Nebraska state parks and recreation areas is allowed again, the Commission is encouraging people to pack up and pitch a tent at home as part of a new campaign: Camp at home, Nebraska.

“We hope by camping at home, people can continue to foster their love of the outdoors while having a bit of fun during these stressful times,” Swenson added.

Those who participate can share photos of their “at-home” adventures by using the hashtag #CampAtHomeNE in their post, or by sending photos by direct message to Game and Parks Facebook page. Those who send in photos or use the hashtag will be entered into a drawing for prizes, including miniature camp lanterns and a grand prize of a two-night camping stay at one of their four state parks after the threat of COVID-19 has diminished.

To help inspire families, Nebraska Game and Parks has shared its top ten tips for creating #CampAtHomeNE memories:

Get everyone in your household involved in the planning and work together to design your ideal camp-at-home experience.

Pitch your tent or make your own out of materials around the house whereve you have space – even if that means in your living room.

Gather around the campfire, built in an appropriate and safe location, such as a fire pit, fire ring, or even a clay flowerpot or metal bucket. If you don’t have the space for a campfire, you can skip it.

Focus on food. Roast hotdogs or tinfoil dinners. Whip out your cast-iron or dutch oven and make one-pot campfire meals, or put all your energy into s’mores. The microwave, oven, barbecue grill and camp stove are all acceptable alternatives to cooking outside.

Invent “camping” games using everyday household items.

Go on a backyard scavenger hunt tailored to your interests. Moonlight scavenger hunts can add to the fun too.

Make your backyard a movie theater. Project a movie onto a white sheet or side of the house, or just huddle behind a tablet or other electronic device for a quaint viewing experience.

Practice outdoor skills. Make a slingshot out of stick and rubber band, build a birdhouse, or practice casting.

Fix gear. Replace fishing line on reels, patch holes in tents, or season cast-iron cookware.

Light up the yard. Play hide-and-go seek while wearing glow sticks, or make your own camp lantern using an empty peanut butter jar and a battery operated light or candle.

“The important part is making the adventure your own. We’ve given you some ideas to get started and hope you share your adventures with us to inspire others,” Swenson said.

For more fun camping ideas click here.

