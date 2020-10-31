Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to accept mountain lion permits starting Nov 2

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be accepting lottery applications for mountain lion permits.

From November 2 to December 9, Nebraska residents can receive one permit per year, and the bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

Applications will be accepted on November 2 from 1 p.m. to December 9 at 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online). Visit this website to apply online or download an application here. There is a $15 nonrefundable application fee with each application.

The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit will be from January 2 to February 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sublimit of two female mountain lions is reached.

Officials said there will be 320 permits issued and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.

If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an Auxiliary Season will be held March 13-31., and unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an Auxiliary Season permit.

Officials said the purpose of the harvest is to allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy.

