Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to accept mountain lion permits starting Nov 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be accepting lottery applications for mountain lion permits.
From November 2 to December 9, Nebraska residents can receive one permit per year, and the bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.
Applications will be accepted on November 2 from 1 p.m. to December 9 at 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online). Visit this website to apply online or download an application here. There is a $15 nonrefundable application fee with each application.
The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit will be from January 2 to February 28. Before Feb. 28, the season will close if either the annual harvest limit of four mountain lions or sublimit of two female mountain lions is reached.
Officials said there will be 320 permits issued and hunting with dogs will not be allowed.
If the harvest limit is not reached in Season 1, an Auxiliary Season will be held March 13-31., and unsuccessful Season 1 hunters may apply to convert the permit to an Auxiliary Season permit.
Officials said the purpose of the harvest is to allow the mountain lion population to remain resilient and healthy.
Latest Stories
- Biden, Pres. Trump campaigns continue into the final weekend of the presidential race
- Democrats cancel Texas event after Pres. Trump supporters surround, follow Biden bus
- Scary good resale value: Sold-out 12′ Home Depot skeleton is reselling for more than $1,500
- October 31: South Dakota reports more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths
- View with caution: This may be America’s creepiest Halloween display