Nebraska Game and Parks Commission opens a floating playground near Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Game and Parks Commissions has opened a floating playground at Louisville State Recreation Area, in Louisville, Nebraska, southwest of Omaha.

According to Nebraska Game and Parks Commissions, the playground opened on Saturday, June 29. It offers different obstacles including a climbing wall, dome, monkey bars, and so much more.

The playground is intended for anyone six-years-old or older and who can swim. They do have lifeguards on duty.

The playground will be open for three 90-minute sessions daily at noon, 2:00 p.m. and 4 p.m through Labor Day.

For more information about the floating playground, waivers, tickets and costs click here.