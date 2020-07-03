Nebraska Game and Parks Commission awarded grant for Treehouse Classroom project

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream: Engaging Nebraskans in Conservation Education project.

The Treehouse Classroom and Interactive Stream will engage Nebraskans in environmental education and promote conservation of natural resources, continuing the success of the new Schramm Education Center at Schramm Park State Recreation Area (SRA).

The project will design and build the Treehouse Classroom on the bluffs, overlooking spring-fed canyon ponds at Schramm.

The classroom itself will feature treetop forest views, equipment for scientific investigations, and a year-round location for conservation education.

The Interactive Stream will be designed within the footprint of the existing canyon ponds.

Two of the four current ponds will remain, supporting fish and aquatic wildlife. Two ponds will be converted into a cool-water stream designed for students to explore and learn.

This project is part of the Outdoor Ventrue Parks complex, which also encompasses Eugene T. Mahoney and Platte River state parks, as well as the Schramm Park and Louisville SRAs.

The Treehouse Classroom will be critical to cultivating knowledge and appreciation of natural resources through science-based learning and outdoor recreation, reaching more than a million people within 60 miles, according to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

This is the first year of awards for Game and Parks, with the potential of a $1,325,000 in second-year funding.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. The Trust has provided more than $328 million in grants to more than 2,300 projects across the state using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery.

The public, organizations, communities, farmers, or businesses can apply for funding to protect habitats, improve water quality, and establish recycling programs in Nebraska.

The Trust works to preserve, protect, and restore natural resources for future generations.