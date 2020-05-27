Nebraska Game and Parks cabin, lodge closures extended through Mid-June

Chat Canyon WMA, Cherry County, acquired in 2013 and opened in 2014 in cooperation with Nebraska Forest Service as the state’s first Forestry and Wildlife Management Area. NFS will use the area to demonstrate forest management practices. US Forest Service Forest Legacy Program, Nebraska Environmental Trust and National Wild Turkey Federation also partners. Fowler, Sept. […]

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has announced that cabin, lodge, and group activity closures will be extended through June 15 with a possible further extension.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The closures are being continued until proper disinfection between reservations can be achieved for the safety of guests and surrounding communities.

Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson said they understand that this may cause inconveniences to those who have reservations for facilities, but they want to make sure the rentals are safe for visitors and staff.

“We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans,” Swenson said. “We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time.”

If a reservation has been affected by the extended closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or to reschedule, if applicable. Refunds will be provided to those whose reservations are canceled.

Anyone with questions regarding reservations can contact Games and Parks by clicking here. Inquiries are answered in the order they are received, and response time is dependent upon call volume and available staff.

Game and Parks offices, visitor’s centers, and welcome centers, along with playground structures at state park and recreation areas are also currently closed to public walk-in traffic until further notice.

Game and Parks will continue to monitor the public health situation and will phase-in services where possible that comply with guidance issued by local and state health officials.

State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, including fishing, hiking, biking, and wildlife viewing.

Limited camping services were made available at sites across the state May 22.

For a list of parks or recreation areas that currently offer camping click here.

