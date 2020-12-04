Nebraska fugitive arrested in Florida after 35 years

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska 35 years ago has been arrested in Florida, where he was living under a false identity.

Court records show 72-year-old Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday at his north Florida home. He faces a passport charge in Ocala federal court and up to 10 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport in February using the false identity.

In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska. Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case.

