Nebraska Free Fishing and Park Entry Day postponed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – In a proactive effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be delaying Free Fishing and Park Entry Day originally scheduled for May 16.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day is typically held every year in Nebraska on the Saturday prior to Memorial Day weekend. This day is open to everyone and allows anyone to enjoy fishing across the state without a fishing permit. It also allows anyone to explore the outdoor opportunities at any Nebraska state park, state recreation area, or state historical park without the need to purchase a park entry permit.

There are usually activities scheduled in state park areas in conjunction with Free Fishing and Park Entry Day, but Game and Parks announced on March 16 the cancelation of all agency-sponsored activities through May 31 to prevent large gatherings of people.

Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be discussed at the May 8 meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln.

A rescheduled date for Free Fishing and Park Entry Day will be announced at a later time.

Parks are still open for day use, fishing, and recreation; however, individuals should limit travel as much as possible, practice social distancing of at least six-feet between others, avoid crowded areas, and adhere to the 10-person limit rule.

