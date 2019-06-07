Nebraska flooding ruins family owned farmland Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Farm owners in eastern Nebraska are despairing after receding floodwaters left 80 acres of their pasture covered in sand, saying the cost of removal exceeds the value of the land.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Jim Hoppe says he and his brother Richard used to rent their Colfax County property to cattle owners. But since the Platte River swamped the farm in March, the sand has been a problem.

A construction company says it would charge the Hoppes $4 per cubic yard to scrape sand from the pasture. That adds up to about $1.2 million to reclaim land that Richard Hoppe admits is worth significantly less.

Some of their land is not damaged, but Hoppe says it's unsuitable for cows because the flood washed away most of their fencing.