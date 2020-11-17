Nebraska Fire Marshal: 1 dead following Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office says one person died in a house fire south of Omaha late last week.

The office said in a news release that firefighters in nearby Bellevue were called to the fire in Sarpy County just after 4 a.m. Saturday.

Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames, and an occupant in the house was later found dead.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim, and the Sarpy County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by smoking materials, such as a discarded or unattended cigarette.