Nebraska farmers could get free, special deer-hunting permit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska farmers could get free, special permits to hunt deer on their land before the official rifle-hunting season starts under a legislative bill that won initial approval.

Lawmakers advanced a measure Thursday that would allow farmers to hunt on the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday before the official hunting season if they get the permit.

Sen. Dan Hughes, of Venango, says he introduced the legislation to reward Nebraska farmers who lose an estimated $60 million a year collectively when deer destroy their crops.

Deer eat the leaves off of corn and mash down the plants when they sleep in large groups.

