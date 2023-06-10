LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Farmers will soon get better access to broadband thanks to a partnership with Space X.

Space X operates Starlink, an internet service that works through satellite telecommunications. It provides high-speed, low-latency internet access for farmers which can be used to stream video, play video games, make calls and for other uses.

Mark McHargue, president of Nebraska Farm Bureau said that internet access is needed for agriculture and for the success of the small towns that farmers and ranchers rely on. He said that having internet access is a challenge for farmers regardless of where they are in the state, whether they be just outside Omaha or in the more rural parts of Nebraska.

“Starlink’s model of providing quality broadband in Nebraska is revolutionary. Working with Starlink will help ensure quality internet service is delivered to all areas of the state,” McHargue said.

Famers who are a part of Farm Bureau will be able to get 2 months of Starlink for free, valued at nearly $200.

“This is an incredible opportunity for farmers, ranchers, and all Nebraskans to have access to high-speed high-quality internet service,” McHargue said.