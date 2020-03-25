Nebraska facing statewide medical supply shortage

Stacks of medical supplies are housed at the Jacob Javits Center that will become a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska health group is asking for help in getting medical supplies to those who need it in the state.

Physicians from the Nebraska Medical Association (NMA) are asking all industries to help supply necessary medical supplies for local physician clinics and hospitals in the state.

The NMA said that some small clinic and hospitals are running short on supplies and are requesting assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any business with a bulk supply of surgical masks, N95 masks, eye protection, medical grade disposable gloves, and scrubs are being asked by the NMA to donate the items. They said that some businesses with the supplies may be dental clinics, tattoo parlors, nail salons, manufacturing companies, and construction companies.

People are asked to contact your local physician clinic or hospital to make arrangements to drop off needed supplies.