Nebraska employee sent to bank with $14K cash deposit takes off

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police are looking for a central Nebraska auto sales employee who was sent to make a more than $14,000 cash deposit, but never showed up at the bank.

The Grand Island Independent reports that an employee with Jubba Auto Sales in Grand Island was sent Wednesday to make a deposit $14,443 at the business' bank. When he failed to return, and the bank said no deposit was made, police were called.

Police say the employee is a man in his 70s.