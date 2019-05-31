Nebraska employee sent to bank with $14K cash deposit takes off
Police say the employee is a man in his 70s
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police are looking for a central Nebraska auto sales employee who was sent to make a more than $14,000 cash deposit, but never showed up at the bank.
The Grand Island Independent reports that an employee with Jubba Auto Sales in Grand Island was sent Wednesday to make a deposit $14,443 at the business' bank. When he failed to return, and the bank said no deposit was made, police were called.
