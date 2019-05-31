Nebraska News

Nebraska employee sent to bank with $14K cash deposit takes off

Police say the employee is a man in his 70s

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 02:54 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:36 PM CDT

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Police are looking for a central Nebraska auto sales employee who was sent to make a more than $14,000 cash deposit, but never showed up at the bank.

The Grand Island Independent reports that an employee with Jubba Auto Sales in Grand Island was sent Wednesday to make a deposit $14,443 at the business' bank. When he failed to return, and the bank said no deposit was made, police were called.

Police say the employee is a man in his 70s.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected