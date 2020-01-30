Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission releases reports that parts of Nebraska lack access to child care services

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A new report says families who want access to high-quality child care in Nebraska may be out of luck depending on where they live or how much they make.

The report by the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission says access to child care varies widely, with 11 of the state’s 93 counties having no licensed child care facilities.

The report also finds a high turnover rate among early childhood care providers, driven in part by low pay.

The report says the median wage for early childhood professionals teaching in community-based child care centers was less than $19,000 in 2016.

