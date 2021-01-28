Nebraska dump truck driver sentenced in wreck that killed 2 siblings

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a dump truck that killed two siblings from Millard has been sentenced to prison.

Jesse Knight, 39, of Papillion, was sentenced Tuesday to four years and three months in prison in the August 2019 collision.

Authorities said Knight was driving a dump truck that slammed into a minivan that was stopped at a light.

The crash killed 10-year-old Stephen Young, and his 16-year-old sister, Abby Young.

The children’s mother, two siblings and three people in different vehicles were injured.

Young was found guilty in November on two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide and two counts of reckless driving.