Nebraska drone company awarded more than $1M in grants for fighting wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln company focused on fighting wildfires using drones says it has been awarded more than $1 million in federal and state grants.
Drone Amplified tells the Lincoln Journal Star it has been awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $983,676 and a Nebraska Department of Economic Development matching grant for $100,000.
The company says the funding will be used to help conduct research and development on improving safety, decreasing the costs, and increasing the effectiveness of firefighters battling wildfires.
