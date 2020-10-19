Nebraska drone company awarded more than $1M in grants for fighting wildfires

FILE – In this Sept. 27, 2020 file photo the Glass Fire burns a hillside above Silverado Trail in St. Helena, Calif. Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln company focused on fighting wildfires using drones says it has been awarded more than $1 million in federal and state grants.

Drone Amplified tells the Lincoln Journal Star it has been awarded a National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research grant for $983,676 and a Nebraska Department of Economic Development matching grant for $100,000.

The company says the funding will be used to help conduct research and development on improving safety, decreasing the costs, and increasing the effectiveness of firefighters battling wildfires.

