Nebraska driver killed in collision with pickup

SNYDER, Neb. (AP) – A driver died after his car was struck by an oncoming pickup truck in eastern Nebraska.

The collision occurred a little before 6 a.m. Tuesday on Nebraska Highway 91, east of Snyder. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Isaac Wilson was killed after his car crossed the center line into the path of a pickup driven by 28-year-old Brian Steffensmeier, of Clarkson.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The 26-year-old lived in Oakland. The sheriff’s office says Steffensmeier and his passenger were not injured.

