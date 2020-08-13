Nebraska DOT receives $5 million Emergency Relief Grant from Federal Transit Administration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) a $5 million grant through the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Program.

Officials said the funds will be used to reimburse rural public transit agencies for COVID-19 related expenses including the following:

Installing driver and passenger protective barriers in transit vehicles

Providing incidental services like grocery delivery

Reimbursing wages for employees placed on administrative leave due to a reduction in passenger trips

Due to the concerns about the coronavirus, rural ridership in the fiscal year 2020 has declined by about 16% over the previous year.

Many rural agencies that have closed or limited service earlier this year are starting to reopen with added safety precautions for drivers and riders.

For more information, visit the NDOT’s transit website.

