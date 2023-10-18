GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A member of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) was killed while cleaning up a roadway on Tuesday after officials say they were hit by an SUV.

At around 12:30 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County Roads Department, and the NDOT were assisting in cleaning up corn mash that was spilled onto Highway 34 near Giltner Spur, according to the NDOT.

According to preliminary investigations, while crews were cleaning the spill, a westbound GMC Yukon lost control and hit a member of the NDOT.

Despite responding right away and life-saving attempts, the NDOT crew member was pronounced dead at the scene, the NDOT release said.

Names are not being revealed at this time so family members can be notified. No other injuries were reported.

The Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the crash and said they will provide more information when it is available.