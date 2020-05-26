Nebraska DMV updates driver licensing service availability

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has made updates to the availability of driver licensing services across the state.

A press release from the DMV says staff are ready to provide services as and when counties open their offices to walk-in traffic. Additional staff and resources are being put in place to increase service capacity in the most heavily populated counties.

According to the DMV, these additional steps have significantly increased capacity for customers. The Omaha Metro area office in Bellevue has offered over twice as many driving tests compared to this same time period last year.

During Governor Pete Ricketts’ Tuesday press conference, Nebraska DMV Director Rhonda Lamb said people will need to contact their county officials directly to learn when DMV services will be fully restored locally.

Ricketts announced Tuesday he signed an executive order extending the expiration date on driver licenses for those 72 and older. The order will extend licenses set to expire between March 1 and December 31, 2020 to one year beyond their previously set expiration date.

Ricketts said the order is meant to protect seniors from waiting in line as pent up demand could fill DMVs and be a possible point of exposure to COVID-19.

The State DMV will begin offering Class O (car) drive tests beginning Wednesday in county offices open to walk-in customers at their regularly scheduled times.

All services, including drive tests, will be provided in the following counties:

Antelope

Arthur

Boyd

Burt

Cass

Chase

Cheyenne

Colfax

Dakota

Deuel

Dodge

Douglas

Grant

Hayes

Holt

Kimball

Logan

Madison

Morrill

Nemaha

Otoe

Perkins

Platte

Red Willow

Sarpy

Scotts Bluff

York

Wheeler

Customers desiring a Class O (car) drive test at the DMV Metro South located at 4502 Maass Road in Bellevue are required to make an appointment and must have completed knowledge testing before doing so. All other services will be provided on a walk-in basis.

Phone lines will be open from 8 am. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and customers are being asked to use the phone number corresponding with their last name to make an appointment:

531-800-4258 (Last name starts with A-F)

531-800-4380 (Last name starts with G-L)

531-800-4687 (Last name starts with M-R)

531-800-3140 (Last name starts with S-Z)

All DMV employees will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and customers will be required to wear a face-covering during their drive test. Customers are asked to bring their own face coverings to the driver licensing office.

Customers are encouraged to use online driver licensing services available at the DMV’s website. Most customers can renew their driver’s license and State ID Card online, as well as update their address, or order a replacement license.

