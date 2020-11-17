Nebraska DMV reminds public of online options

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in Nebraska is reminding the public that many of their services are available online.

Due to the pandemic, the Nebraska DMV is trying to encourage the public to use their online services to limit in-person interactions.

“By providing these services online, we are able to ensure the health and safety of our customers and team members. is important to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 as the number of hospitalizations increases in Nebraska,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV.

Customers can renew their driver’s license, state ID card, and vehicle registration online. They can also order specialty plates and apply for handicap permits.

“When the pandemic began, we asked Nebraskans to go online and they stepped up. We’re reminding customers that is still an option,” Lahm said.

Find out more information on their website.