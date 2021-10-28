Nebraska DMV launches new tracking tool

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A new tool has been launched on the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) website to help customers track important orders.

The DMV has created a new service online that helps with tracking the process of driver’s licenses and ID cards, allowing customers to track their new license or state ID to see if it’s been printed or mailed. The information is accessible for 90 days after applying.

“This new service is just one example of our ongoing efforts to provide customers the opportunity to do business with the DMV anytime, day or night, when it is most convenient for them,” Nebraska DMV Director Rhonda Lahm said. “We encourage everyone to utilize this service and the many online services the Nebraska DMV provides.”

Before this new option, Nebraskans had to contact the DMV directly during business hours to figure out the status of their order. The service launched a month ago, and the DMR said more than 4,000 customers are already using it.

“This new service has already proven to be very beneficial for both our customers and our team,” said Administrator of the Driver Licensing Services Division of the Nebraska DMV Sara O’Rourke. “Customers will have access to more accurate and timely information that can be accessed any time they wish.”

To use this service, visit the DMV’s website.