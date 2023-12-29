LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The United States District Court for the District of Nebraska on Wednesday ordered a speech-related sanction, imposed by the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District (LENRD) in Northeast Nebraska against Director Melissa Temple, to not be enforced during the trial.

The court’s preliminary injunction was requested by the University of Nebraska’s First Amendment Clinic, which is representing Temple in this case. A preliminary injunction is designed to preserve a status quo until a court makes their final decision.

The LERND’s sanction was originally intended to “punish Temple for speaking to a local newspaper about an internal complaint she previously filed against another elected Director,” according to a Thursday release from the First Amendment Clinic.

Director Temple and the Clinic had sued the board in October, arguing that the sanction violated her rights under the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Temple said that the other elected Director, Scott Clausen, had publicly made a “degrading comment” about her ability to serve on the board, according to the court order. She also said that Clausen had “shown a consistent pattern of misogynistic, inappropriate, and offensive behavior” as a member.

Under the sanction, Temple was removed from all subcommittees and would have been unable to obtain some travel reimbursements and per diems.

Under the court’s decision on Thursday, the part of the sanction involving travel expenses will not be in effect. However, Temple is still barred from involvement in the board’s subcommittee assignments for the remainder of the trial.

Litigation will continue as the court makes their decision. However, First Amendment Clinic Director Daniel Gutman said that the injunction is a positive sign for Temple.

“The injunction entered by the Court is an important first step in fully restoring Director Temple’s rights as a duly elected representative,” Gutman said.

“I am encouraged by the Court’s decision,” Temple said, “and am grateful for the members of my community who have shown me unwavering support. This decision is a reminder that elected boards cannot simply silence those who speak up and try to hold government to a higher standard.”

The LERND had little to say on the ruling except that they “respect the opinion of the court” and will “comply with the terms of the order.”

The court order states that the LERND is “a public entity charged with conserving, protecting, developing, and managing the natural resources of [Nebraska].”