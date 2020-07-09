Nebraska DHHS conducts annual survey on mental health, substance use disorder services

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is currently conducting its annual Behavioral Health Consumer Survey.

The survey is to evaluate the mental health and substance use disorder services across the state of Nebraska.

Seven key quality improvement areas of behavioral health services that the survey’s monitoring are:

Accessibility of the services

Quality and appropriateness

Overall outcomes

Participation in treatment planning

General satisfaction

Life functioning

Social connectedness

“Your voice and participation in this survey helps with the Division to ensure we are providing effective services and identifying opportunities to improve our behavioral health service system,” said Director of the Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) Sheri Dawson.

Bureau of Sociological Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working with DBH to complete the survey. Results will be compared to outcomes to previous iterations of the Consumer Survey from 2014 after being analyzed from seven domains of a statewide perspective.

The domains will also be analyzed and broken down by behavioral health region, consumer’s race/ethnicity, gender, age, service type, and length of stay. In addition, the physical health status of the consumers will be examined.

The survey will take place in August. It can be completed on the computer, phone, or by mail. Consumers receiving behavioral health services in the last year were randomly selected as respondents.

Information gathered from the surveys are completely confidential and responses will be reported in summary form. The results will be used to improve services in the community.

In 2019, 86% of consumers said they were generally satisfied with the level of care they received, which is increasing over time from 79% in 2014.

The results from 2019’s Consumer Survey are posted on the DHHS Behavioral Health Services website.

