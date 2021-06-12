Nebraska DHHS announces new acting state epidemiologist

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska public health doctor specializing in the spread of diseases has been chosen as the new acting state epidemiologist.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Donahue to serve in the role. Donahue began his new position earlier this month.

Donahue completed his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center in June 2019, with distinction in research. He came to Nebraska as an applied epidemiology fellow with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a partnership with the state brought him to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human services.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News