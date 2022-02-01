MADISON, Neb. (KCAU) — A deputy with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash on Saturday that resulted in minor injuries.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, a county deputy was in a marked patrol car and collided with a Dodge pickup on Highway 275, near the 543 Avenue intersection.

The release indicated that the driver of the Dodge sustained minor injuries and was treated at the site of the crash by Battle Creek Rescue.

The deputy sustained minor injuries which were treated later at Faith Regional Health Services.

Highway 275 was reduced to one-lane directed traffic for an hour, according to the release.

The Nebraska State Patrol is handling the investigation.