Nebraska deputy hurt while working traffic accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — A deputy has been hurt when his patrol vehicle was struck while deputies were working an injury incident on Interstate 80 about two miles east of Hershey, Nebraska.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the deputy had parked his vehicle with his emergency lights on in the passing lane while a tow truck was loading the wrecked vehicle.

The deputy was seated in the vehicle when a vehicle struck the the deputy’s patrol pickup on Sunday.

The deputy was treated for his injuries and later released.

Authorities say drugs and icy roads appear to be a contributing factor in the case.