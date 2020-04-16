Nebraska Department of Public Labor issues federal unemployment benefits payment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced on Wednesday that payments are being issued to the new federal unemployment insurance benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The COVID-19 relief package temporarily provides an additional $600 per week in addition to Nebraska’s regular unemployment benefit, which is about half of a person’s full-time weekly income up to $440 a week for 26 weeks.

As part of the CARES Act, unemployment benefits are being expanded to provide an additional $600 a week, through the week ending July 25.

This temporary emergency increase in benefits is referred to as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program.

On Sunday, Nebraska issued the first $600 payments for the week ending April 11. Payments will be issued soon to individuals eligible for benefits the week ending April 4.

The $600 is separate from regular unemployment insurance benefits, but no application is needed. Under federal guidelines, $600 payments cannot be issued for weeks of unemployment before the week ending April 4.

Anyone who currently has federal or state withholding tax taken out of their benefits will see the same reductions in the FPUC payment. Withholding preferences can be managed by clicking here. Other deductions, like child support, also apply.

The additional $600 a week will also be paid to recipients of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

This program provides benefits to those not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits. Every unemployment claim is automatically reviewed for PUA eligibility. Further details regarding PUA will be announced soon.

During the week of April 5, Governor Ricketts extended waivers to August 1 for COVID-19 unemployment insurance claims. These include the waiver of the requirement to search for work, the waiver of the requirement to serve a waiting week between claim processing and the first payment, and the waiver of employer benefit charges.

Any worker in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits.

Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online here. The NEworks mobile app is available to download for free.

After filing a claim, applicants must certify their eligibility every week that they continue to be unemployed by logging into the NEworks account. These weekly certifications must be completed even while a new claim is still being processed.

For more information on:

Unemployment insurance instructional materials click here .

. Previous unemployment insurance announcements click here .

. Federal benefits FAQ click here .

. COVID-19 click here.

