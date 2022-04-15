Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is asking for input from the public regarding the Flood Hazard Mitigation Plan.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, the purpose of the plan is to identify flood mitigation strategies that will reduce the impact on residents and make them more resilient to flood events.

Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources

The planned development will work to improve the understanding of holes in the current program while identifying potential complications in the current disaster program.

The release also indicated that the development will also identify potential funding sources that can improve the resilience of the state of Nebraska by reducing flood impact and post-flood disaster recovery.

Benefits to the Statewide Flood Hazard Mitigation Plan include an increased understanding of the risks that are associated with flooding and will incorporate Nebraska’s residence concerns regarding future planning. The release added that the plan will give local communities a course of action to build upon and put Nebraska in a position for more funding.

To submit a comment regarding the Hazard Mitigation Plan, fill out the Reviewer Comment Form and send it to Adele.Phillips@Nebraska.gov before 5 p.m. on May 11.