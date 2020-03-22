Nebraska Department of Correctional Services director gets 30% raise

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The head of Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services received a 30% raise this year.

Director Scott Frakes saw his salary increase to $250,000 in January from his previous $192,000 salary.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts defended the large raise for Frakes even as two state senators criticized the move as unjustified.

Gov. Ricketts spokesman said Ricketts wanted to acknowledge Frakes’ successes and keep him in place.

Omaha Senators Steve Lathrop and Ernie Chambers said they were surprised at the raise, given the overcrowding and staff shortages within state prisons.