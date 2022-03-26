LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A fourth case of avian influenza on a Nebraska farm has been confirmed.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the fourth case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The small backyard mixed flock was located on a farm in Holt County.

According to the release, NDA state veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley indicated that the farm has been quarantined and the birds will be “humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.”

The NDA will establish a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the affected premises as per USDA policy. The release noted that poultry producers should be on heightened alert and use biosecurity measures to protect their flocks.

The release added that producers should know the signs of HPAI and notify NDA of any sick or dying poultry as soon as producers recognize the symptoms.

