Nebraska deer exchange allows hunters to donate venison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraskans can donate or receive harvested deer through the Deer Exchange.
From September 1 through March 1, the Deer Exchange allows hunters to donate their surplus deer meat to recipients through a database of participants in their area.
Venison can’t be sold, but recipients may pay for the processing or butchering of the meat. Donors and recipients can register online for free on this website.
Donors are responsible for field dressing and checking deer at a check station before transfer while recipients can choose to accept a whole field dressed deer, skinned and boned deer, wrapped and frozen deer, or processed meat.
Hunters must provide their name, phone number, permit number/seal number, the estimated weight of meat in pounds, species of animal, date taken, the signature of donor, and name of recipient when transferring game animals.
