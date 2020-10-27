Nebraska deer exchange allows hunters to donate venison

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, deer forage after a night of fresh snowfall, in Boulder, Colo. Deer have it rough during the winter, when much of their food is covered by snow and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says people can make it worse by disturbing the animals, forcing them to use energy they must conserve until spring. Feeding deer is also a bad idea, since the animal’s digestion adapts to the winter season and they can suffer from the wrong type of food. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, file)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraskans can donate or receive harvested deer through the Deer Exchange.

From September 1 through March 1, the Deer Exchange allows hunters to donate their surplus deer meat to recipients through a database of participants in their area.

Venison can’t be sold, but recipients may pay for the processing or butchering of the meat. Donors and recipients can register online for free on this website.

Donors are responsible for field dressing and checking deer at a check station before transfer while recipients can choose to accept a whole field dressed deer, skinned and boned deer, wrapped and frozen deer, or processed meat.

Hunters must provide their name, phone number, permit number/seal number, the estimated weight of meat in pounds, species of animal, date taken, the signature of donor, and name of recipient when transferring game animals.

