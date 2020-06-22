Nebraska crash with semi carrying fireworks injures 3

FREMONT, Neb. (KCAU) – Three people were injured in a weekend crash involving a semi hauling fireworks.

Courtesy Nebraska State Patrol

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, authorities recieved a report of a crash Saturday around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 77 and Road F in south of Uehling, Nebraska. The crash involved a semi and SUV.

Troopers arrived on scene and found a semi that was hauling fireworks was fully engulfed in flames. The fireworks inside the trailer were also exploding.

Witnesses helped to rescue people in the crash from the vehicles.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a Fremont hospital for treatment. The driver was then flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional treatment. The driver of the semi was treated on scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Hooper Police Department also responded to the scene.