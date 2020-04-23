Nebraska COVID-19 cases reach over 2,000 with 311 new cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska reached over 2,000 cases of COVID-19 with 311 new cases reported Thursday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are a total of 2,124 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There were also three deaths since Wednesday, bring the total to 45.

…

DHHS said that 18,701 people have been tested and 16,488 came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.