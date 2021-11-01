Nebraska county uses federal virus aid money to give bonuses

BRIDGEPORT, Neb. (AP) — One small western Nebraska county is using roughly half the federal coronavirus money it is set to receive for bonuses of up to $10,000 each for county employees.

Morrill County officials approved the bonuses in August as hazard pay for the county’s roughly 50 employees. The county is set to receive about $900,000 from the federal program.

Most of the state’s 92 other counties are still deciding how to spend the roughly $376 million they will share from the American Rescue Plan Act, but the Morrill County Attorney and officials with the Nebraska Association of County Officials say using the money for premium pay is allowed.