Nebraska county sheriff’s deputies seize 103 pounds of meth

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say sheriff’s deputies in a southeast Nebraska county seized 103 pounds of methamphetamine in two stops this week.

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance says deputies recovered 3 pounds of the drug on Monday near the Goehner exit off Interstate 80. A man from Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a woman from California were arrested.

On Wednesday, deputies stopped a minivan for a traffic violation near the Milford exit on the interstate. A search found 100 pounds of methamphetamine in the van.

A man from Benton, Washington, was arrested in that case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News