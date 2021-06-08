Nebraska county could pay off judgment in next three years

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska county that was ordered to pay $28.1 million to six people wrongfully convicted of murder may be able to cover the balance of the federal judgment in the next three years, much sooner than first expected.

The Beatrice Daily Sun reports that Gage County officials had initially predicted that it would take nine years to pay off the legal judgment.

The change in schedule came after state lawmakers and Gov. Pete Ricketts approved $4 million in state money this year to help the county.

Gage County made its first payment, totaling $1.9 million, in June 2019 after exhausting all of its appeals.