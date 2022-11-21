FREEMONT, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska county attorney could see up to a year in prison after he abused his power to harass his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

According to a release, County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.

Glass became Dodge County Attorney in 2011 and then was re-elected in 2014 and 2018. In 2020, his wife filed for divorce. Starting in March of that year, he learned that his wife was dating someone whom the United States Attorney General’s office identified as Victim 1 in the release.

Between March and December of 2020, Glass conspired with other unnamed individuals to deprive Victim 1 of constitutional rights such as the Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure by conspiring to unlawfully stop or arrest the victim. Glass and others also used their access to the Nebraska criminal justice information system to obtain information about Victim 1.

In addition, an officer with the Dodge County law enforcement agency used his official position to gain access to information in the Nebraska criminal justice information system that he would not otherwise have access to in his role as a private investigator. A supervisor in the Fremont Police Department also told officers to be on the lookout for Victim 1 and provided officers with Victim 1’s information, vehicle description, and license plate number.

Now that he has pleaded guilty, Glass faces and maximum punishment of one year in prison, a fine of $100,000 or both. Sentencing is set for February 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.