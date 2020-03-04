Nebraska could provide advocates for sex assault survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — People who are sexually assaulted could have a personal advocate to help them through the aftermath under a bill advanced by Nebraska lawmakers.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval Tuesday on a 41-0 vote. It would create a sexual assault survivor’s bill of rights, giving survivors the right to have an advocate of their choosing present during medical exams and legal depositions.

Survivors could also be interviewed by a law enforcement officer of the gender they choose.