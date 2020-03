LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill to shield people from prosecution if they break into a locked car to save a child’s life.

The measure won first-round approval Wednesday on a 38-0 vote in response to cases where children have died because their parents unintentionally left them in a hot car.

The measure by Sen. Bruce Bostelman, of Brainard, would extend criminal and civil immunity to anyone who saves a child from a locked vehicle.