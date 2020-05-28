Nebraska confirms more than 200 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 13,261 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and 1 new death related to the disease.
According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 285 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.
They also report 164 total deaths related to the coronavirus.
DHHS said that 95,187 people have been tested and 81,542 of them came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County: 1,651 and 23 deaths
- Madison County: 316 confirmed, 168 recovered, four deaths
- Thurston County: 72 and 1 death
- Dixon County: 31
- Cuming County: 32 confirmed and 6 recovered
- Stanton County: 21 confirmed and 8 recovered
- Wayne County: 15
- Knox County: 11 confirmed, 9 recovered
- Burt County: 9 confirmed and 2 recovered
- Cedar County: 7
- Pierce County: 4 confirmed, 1 recovered
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.