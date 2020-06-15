Nebraska confirms 92 more cases of COVID-19, no additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DDHS) has confirmed 92 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, brings the state’s total to 16,725.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 216.

DHHS mentions that 10,121 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Nebraska has 3,388 active cases of COVID-19.

There are a total of 1,075 virus-related hospitalizations in Nebraska and 160 of them are active hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 1,697, or 43% of the hospital beds, 372, or 53% of the ICU beds, and 589, or 76% of the ventilators available.

The state’s health department said out of the 137,924 tests performed that 121,030 of them came back negative.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department hasn’t released where the two latest COVID-19 are from.

As of this writing, three deaths are in Thurston County and one is in Dixon County.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the coronavirus, see below.

