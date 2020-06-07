Nebraska confirms 91 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 91 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 15,634.

Health officials reported no new virus-related death on Sunday, meaning the death toll remains at 188.

DHHS said there are 8,455 people who have recovered from the virus.

Nebraska has 6,991 active cases of COVID-19.

The state’s health department mentions that 121,569 individuals have been tested for the virus and 105,773 of them came back negative.

DHHS reported that there are 1,755, or 45% of hospital beds, 325, or 46% of ICU beds, and 602 or 78% of ventilators that are available.

Health officials said there have been a total of 935 hospitalizations with 166 of them being active, as of June 7.

Below is the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and the local health departments.

